Vax for the win: 6 Californians win ‘dream vacations’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California’s final vaccine incentive drawing took place Thursday, with six lucky residents who will get the prize of an in-state “dream vacation.”

The eligible winners must all be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Four winners are from the Bay Area, including residents from San Mateo, Contra Costa, Alameda and San Francisco counties.

The winner from San Mateo County won a trip to Anaheim, which includes Disneyland tickets among other things.

The Contra Costa County winner is headed to Los Angeles and will be courtside at a Lakers game, along with additional activities.

Palm Springs can soon expect a lucky winner from Alameda County.

A winner from San Francisco will head down south to sunny San Diego to experience a Padres game, SeaWorld, the San Diego Zoo and other things.

The other two winners were from Orange and Santa Cruz counties.

Last month, the state held drawings for vaccinated residents to win big bucks. Thirty residents won $50,000 each.

Then, on California’s June 15 economy reopening day, 10 residents won $1.5 million each.

Anyone who has been vaccinated was automatically entered.

“These epic vacations are just a sample of the endless variety of experiences California has to offer,” said Caroline Beteta, President & CEO of Visit California. “The state’s travel industry is rolling out the red carpet to travelers. With COVID-19 at record low rates in the state, now is the time to travel to California.”

The state is paying for hotels, food and entertainment and giving an extra $2,000 for expenses. For more specific details on the Golden Gate Giveaways, click here.