SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Verizon said they are temporarily giving some customers in California who were affected by wildfires unlimited services.

The company said those customers will be getting unlimited call, text and data starting Aug. 3 until Aug. 9.

“As first responders work tirelessly to contain the fires and families are forced to evacuate their homes, Verizon is working to keep everyone connected when it matters most,” the company said.

The free service will be for people with billing addresse in certain zip codes: 93601, 93623, 93644, 93645, 93669, 95306, 95311, 95318, 95325, 95338, 95345, 96032, 96037, 96038, 96044, 96049, 96050, 96085, 96086, 96097.

Customers with those billing zip codes will not have to do anything to get the unlimited service.

The zip codes span parts of Madera, Mariposa and Siskiyou counties.

For those who want to verify if they will get the service, Verizon has a page to check eligibility.