Vice President Harris, Gov. Newsom to join Bay Area car rally against recall election

(KTXL) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be at a car rally event Friday in the Bay Area to join Californians who are against next month’s recall election, according to an online event announcement.

The event was shared on social media Wednesday through the event management and ticketing website Eventbrite.

According to event details, admission to the rally is free with registration and the event is scheduled between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the Cow Palace arena parking lots in Daly City.

Safety and health protocols will be in place, including masks and proof of vaccine or negative test within 72 hours for drivers and all attendees inside their cars, according to event information.

The event is organized by the Stop the Republican Recall of Governor Newsom campaign which has received major funding from Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, SEIU Local 2015 and the California Democratic Party, according to the campaign website.

Harris’ support for Newsom follows President Joe Biden tweeting his support for the California governor in mid-August.

Gov. @GavinNewsom is leading California through unprecedented crises—he's a key partner in fighting the pandemic and helping build our economy back better. To keep him on the job, registered voters should vote no on the recall election by 9/14 and keep California moving forward. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 13, 2021