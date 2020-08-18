Victims and their families speak out before Golden State Killer’s sentencing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Thirty-nine years have passed since Joseph DeAngelo, the infamous Golden State Killer, took the life of Debbi Domingo McMullan’s mother, Cheri Domingo, and her mother’s boyfriend, Gregory Sanchez, in Santa Barbara County.

In 1981, Debbi Domingo McMullan was just 15 years old.

“This has been 39 years of my life waiting for this week,” Domingo McMullin told FOX40. “I’ve spent so much time in prayer getting ready for this.”

Over the next three days, Domingo McMullan will join dozens of victims and victims’ families who will get the chance to say their piece directly to DeAngelo before a judge sentences him to life in prison without parole.

In June, DeAngelo pleaded guilty to 13 murders and admitted to dozens of rapes in a series of attacks that occurred over two decades, spanning across the state.

For some victims, a life sentence isn’t enough.

In 1977, Victor Hayes was just 21 when DeAngelo held him at gunpoint and raped his girlfriend in Sacramento County.

“No, not for me. He’s already lived his life,” Hayes said. “For him to be able to be the individual that he is and then go on and create a whole other life and work 26 years some place and have kids and grandkids and live in the neighborhood. I mean, for three and one-half years of my life I’ve lived 4 miles from his house.”

For years, retired special agent with the Department of Homeland Security Russell Oase chased down countless leads in pursuit of finding the notorious suspect.

“He doesn’t deserve much. He’s a psychopath. They don’t care about anybody but themselves,” Oase said. “It’s too bad it could’ve happened sooner. We lost a lot of people and there was a lot of people that were victims. Gosh, I just wished it would’ve stopped early.”

Despite the heartache and pain DeAngelo caused to his victims and their families, Domingo McMullan can somehow keep him in prayer.

“I have prayed desperately that the Lord would find a way to reach him and for him to come to an understanding and a repentance and a desire to make up for what he’s done,” Domingo McMullan explained.

Many others doubt that will happen or that DeAngelo will feel remorse.

“I wouldn’t doubt if he apologizes but it’s not going to come from his heart or anything else. He plays the game, so his little whimpering and stuff in court, pathetic,” Oase said.

Hayes said he believes that there are more crimes that DeAngelo committed but that will never be tied to him, especially because he’s already pleaded out.

“You’ve heard all these crimes and everything that he did. This is not by any means all the crimes that this guy committed,” Hayes said.