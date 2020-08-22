Video: 2 Marin County firefighters rescued as flames quickly approach

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Video shared by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office shows crews rescuing two Marin County firefighters as flames from the Woodward Fire approached Friday evening.

The sheriff’s office said the two firefighters had become trapped in brush about 75 yards away from the head of the fire. Both men were rescued simultaneously.

“You see how close it is, guys?” the deputy asks as they are hoisted away.

“Yeah. F—,” one of the firefighters responds, visibly relieved. “Thank you for coming.”

The Woodward Fire was sparked by lightning on Tuesday. Since then, it has burned 2,259 acres near Point Reyes Station.