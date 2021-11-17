Video: 9 hammer-wielding thieves smash displays, steal jewels at Concord mall

CONCORD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Concord Police Department is investigating after a group of people armed with hammers robbed a jewelry store at Sun Valley Mall.

Police said the group of nine entered Iceberg Diamonds around 7:30 p.m. Monday before smashing glass displays and stealing jewels.

A 7-second surveillance clip posted by the police department shows the group – most of them masked and wearing dark clothing, masks and gloves – as they use hammers to smash the display glass.

“Employees tried to intervene and were kept back by the hammer wielding criminals,” police said.

Customers in the mall called police to report gunshots, but police said the sound heard was the hammers breaking the glass. No guns were fired during the robbery.

The group of thieves left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Concord Police Detective Christine Corey at 925-603-5828.