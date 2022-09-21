SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A video of the day authorities interrogated and confronted Sherri Papini with evidence that she faked her kidnapping was released by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

In the video, Papini is told by two agents that law enforcement has DNA evidence tying her to her ex-boyfriend. They also tell her they can prove the use of a rental car and her travel to Southern California.

She pleaded guilty earlier this year to lying and creating a kidnapping hoax. She was sentenced on Monday to 18 months in prison.

Papini, a mother of two, went missing after going for a jog near her Redding home in November 2016. She was found three weeks later, injured along Interstate 5 in Yolo County. She claimed she had been kidnapped by two Hispanic women.

She was also ordered to pay back the money she accepted from the state’s victim’s compensation fund as part of her restitution. She must also pay back over $100,000 to law enforcement and $128,000 for disability payments she received.

The court ordered Papini to report to federal prison on Nov. 8.