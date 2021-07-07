Video shows fire whirl at Siskiyou County wildfire

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service posted an on-the-ground video of a fire whirl that formed at the site of the Tennant Fire in Siskiyou County.

Our radar indicated anticyclonic rotation on the 29th as shown by the red outbound and green inbound winds in the radar image below. pic.twitter.com/LWbwowkFbA — NWS Medford (@NWSMedford) July 7, 2021

Radar initially picked up the vortex on June 29 and an incident meteorologist confirmed it was the same fire whirl caught in a video by the U.S. Forest Service.

Intense heat from the nearby Lava Fire also formed a pyrocumulus cloud, which billowed up from the flames and reached up to more than 30,000 feet into the air, or over twice as high as Mount Shasta.

The #LavaFire formed a pyrocumulus cloud yesterday as the wildfire exploded in size. The huge plume billowed over 30,000 feet high, twice the height as nearby Mount Shasta!@kron4news @AlertWildfire pic.twitter.com/gQfNyhUa7A — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) June 30, 2021

“The Creek Fire last year spawned two or three EF-1 tornados. The EF-3 at the Carr Fire has winds in excess of 150 MPH,” Neal Driscoll, UCSD professor of geophysics and co-director of ALERTWildfire, told FOX40 sister station KRON4.

The massive fire tornado at the Carr Fire in 2018 proved fatal.

The Tennant Fire has burned over 10,600 acres and was 71% contained by Wednesday morning. Evacuation warnings are still in effect.