PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of volunteer divers who travel across the country in hopes of solving missing persons’ cold cases will join the search for Kiely Rodni.

“The call came through. We heard it loud and clear by thousands of requests. We are in communication with the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. They’re very happy and welcoming us in. We’re gonna utilize our unique skill set, as well as the search tactics that we’ve developed that have made us successful,” Doug Bishop said.

The group is called Adventures with Purpose. They’ve helped solve 23 cold cases since 2019. They’ve amassed more than 2.4 million subscribers on Youtube and more than 250 million views all by helping families find their loved ones.

“We specialize particularly in sonar, underwater sonar search and recovery, particularly in finding vehicles underwater,” Bishop said. “This case, I can tell you, although we’re going to come in and we’re going to work really hard, I don’t want to be successful. I hope and I pray and I hope, everybody else is praying, that Kiely is found and found safe.”

Investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, have not been able to locate Rodni, who went missing after a party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.

“The biggest thing in all of this is she was at a party that had 200 to 300 people, someone knows something. And that’s that’s a really accurate assessment to make,” Bishop said.

In the last three years, Adventures with Purpose has found over 500 vehicles nationwide, and they plan to hit the Prosser Creek Reservoir Saturday morning to look for Rodni’s missing car.