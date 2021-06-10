VTA releases disciplinary history of shooter Sam Cassidy

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The Santa Clara Valley Transit Association released new information on Sam Cassidy’s disciplinary history with the company.

While Cassidy received no formal discipline for threatening behavior of violence during his 20-year career at VTA, there were four separate incidents involving Cassidy that were elevated to management. These resulted in disciplinary actions that ranged from a verbal warning to a two-day leave without pay.

July 16, 2019: Insubordination . Cassidy was sent home without pay for two days, as a result of refusing to follow company policy in signing out a two-way radio that was necessary to perform his job.

July 16, 2019: Insubordination. Cassidy was sent home without pay for two days, as a result of refusing to follow company policy in signing out a two-way radio that was necessary to perform his job.

Jan. 29, 2020: A verbal altercation between Cassidy and a coworker was reported to VTA Employee Relations and the VTA Office of Civil Rights. Upon questioning from a supervisor, a coworker reported that another unnamed employee stated of Cassidy: "He scares me. If someone was to go postal, it'd be him." The individual refused to name the source of that comment. Upon further investigation, there was nothing in Cassidy's disciplinary history, or additional information to explain or support that concern. The matter was referred back to Cassidy's department manager. VTA is continuing to research this incident to see if there is any other relevant documentation to review and release.

Oct. 21, 2020: Cassidy refused to attend a mandatory CPR recertification class citing his concern about the threat of COVID. A number of reasonable accommodations were provided to the employee with no ultimate resolution.

Nov. 28, 2020. Unexcused leave and improper radio communication. After having trouble clocking in for a work shift, Cassidy inappropriately used a VTA two-way radio for personal communication, rather than for operational matters, which is against VTA policy. He left work without permission instead of resolving the problem.

No documentation or history of complaints of Cassidy making racist or threatening remarks towards his colleagues has surfaced so far, according to the VTA.