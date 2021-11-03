Walgreens, CVS to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots for kids ages 5-11 this weekend

SACRAMENTO (KTXL/KRON) – Parents can get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19 at Walgreens and CVS locations starting this weekend.

Walgreens said it will begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds nationwide on Saturday.

Starting Wednesday, parents and legal guardians can schedule an appointment by visiting the Walgreens website or calling 1-800-Walgreens.

The pharmacy chain emphasized how holiday travel could put kids at risk of catching the virus.

CVS Health announced that select CVS Pharmacy locations will begin administering Pfizer’s vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 on Sunday. Over 260 California locations will be administering doses.

Parents and legal guardians can schedule an appointment on the CVS website or the CVS app.

CVS Health is developing an in-store experience focused on reassuring and supporting the child and their parent or guardian throughout the process. This includes the introduction of various child-friendly elements in the coming weeks designed to help motivate and reward the children and help keep them entertained during the post-vaccination observation period. CVS Health

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the vaccine for the younger age group, with kids getting about one-third of the dose that is given to adults and teens.

Following the FDA authorization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Tuesday unanimously endorsed giving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to the 28 million children in that 5-11 age group.

Vaccinating the kids “is a major step forward for our nation in our fight to defeat the virus,” President Joe Biden said after the CDC recommendation.

With the expectation that it would be approved, Pfizer had already begun shipping its kid-sized doses to providers across the country.

Children are supposed to get two doses, three weeks apart, to be effective. The shots will also be administered with a smaller needle.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for children.