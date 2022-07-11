SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Smoke from the Washburn Fire, burning in the south end of Yosemite National Park, is moving into portions of Northern California, according to the National Weather Service.

The fire doubled in size over the weekend, spreading to 2,340 acres Monday. The fire is currently 25% contained, according to inciWeb.

In several tweets from the NWS, smoke can be observed in the Sierra Nevada, Central Valley and Bay Area, including in cities as far north as Chico and Red Bluff.

As of Monday, air quality in the Sacramento region is in the “good” category, meaning no health impacts are expected, according to Spare The Air.

In some parts of Placer County, there are areas in the moderate category, meaning people who have a unique sensitivity to air pollution should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.

As of Monday, air quality in the Tahoe and Truckee region is in the “good” category, according to a map on AirNow.

Triple-digit conditions are also an issue in Northern California with a “major” dangerous heat risk in parts of Colusa, Glenn, Butte, Sierra, Nevada, El Dorado and Placer counites, according to the NWS.

Shasta County has the most at-risk heat and there’s also some high-risk heat in Trinity County, the NWS said. The NWS said heat like this happens a few times every year.

According to the NWS, here is what the “major” heat category means:

The majority of the population is at risk

Limitied overnight cooling

Take extra precautions to stay cool and hydrated

Sacramento is forecasted to reach 104 degrees Monday afternoon and conditions are expected to drop down to 97 on Tuesday, according to the FOX40 Weather Center.