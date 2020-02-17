Sen. Bernie Sanders visits Bay Area for campaign rally

RICHMOND, Calif. (KTXL) — Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders visited the East Bay Monday afternoon for a campaign rally.

California will hold its presidential primary on March 3.

Sanders won last week’s New Hampshire primary and essentially tied for first place in Iowa with Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Sanders is hoping to notch a victory in Nevada on Saturday as moderates struggle to unite behind a candidate who could serve as a counter to the Vermont senator, who has long identified as a democratic socialist.

