Newsom: Thousands of health care workers respond to call for help; hotline launched for senior services

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — In his daily COVID-19 news briefing on Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom said 25,000 retired, part-time and in-training health care workers applied for the California Health Corps.

The governor said the state had nearly 7,000 cases as of his noon briefing, and 150 deaths.

In an effort to help elderly Californians vulnerable to the emotional toll isolation can bring, Newsom called on citizens to make 5 calls a day to check on seniors. The governor also announced a hotline for older people seeking services – 1-833-544-2374.

