Gov. Newsom, health officials hold briefing on California’s response to coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Thursday morning, Governor Gavin Newsom along with state health officials spoke to the public about California’s response to coronavirus.

Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the virus had possibly spread from person-to-person for the first time in California.

UC Davis Medical Center confirmed an internal memo informing staff that the patient is being treated at their Sacramento facility. The person has been at the medical center since Feb. 19 after being transferred from another hospital in the region.

The California Department of Public Health says in this particular case, the patient had no known exposure to the virus through travel or direct contact with an exposed person.

The patient arrived on a ventilator and special protection orders were issued “because of an undiagnosed and suspected viral condition,” according to the email sent to employees.

The hospital asked the CDC to test for the coronavirus but testing was delayed until Sunday “since the patient did not fit the existing CDC criteria for COVID-19,” the email said.

Solano County health officials said in a statement Thursday they are working with local, state and federal officials to identify people who may have been exposed to person infected in the county.

“While this is considered a serious public health threat, the risk to Solano County residents and the general public is low at this time,” the county health department said.

UC Davis, which has treated other coronavirus patients, has been taking infection prevention precautions since the patient arrived. The email said officials believe there was a small chance that others at the facility were exposed to the virus.

“Nevertheless, a small number of medical center employees have been asked to stay home and monitor their temperatures,” the email said.

The CDC had not responded Thursday to email messages sent Wednesday night seeking comment.

All of the 59 other cases in the U.S. had traveled from abroad or had been in close contact with those who traveled. Health officials have been on high alert for community spread.