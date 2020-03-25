Watch Live: Gov. Newsom to make announcement on helping families during COVID-19 outbreak

MATHER, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced four major banks agreed to a 90-day waiver on mortgage payments for those harmed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Wells Fargo, US Bank, Citi and JP Morgan Chase have all agreed to waive mortgage payments for 90 days, Newsom said. Bank of America has agreed to a 30-day suspension, he said.

More than 1 million Californians have filed for unemployment benefits since March 13.

The news comes after Congress reached a deal with the Trump administration on a stimulus package that will increase unemployment benefits by an $600 per week on top of what the state provides.