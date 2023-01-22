A gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio amid a day of Lunar New Year celebrations and then may have tried – but failed – to target a second dance hall, authorities said Sunday. An urgent search was underway across the Los Angeles area for the suspect.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that 20 to 30 minutes after the shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park late Saturday – which left five women and five men dead and another 10 people injured – a man with a gun entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in nearby Alhambra. Luna said it’s still unclear whether the events are connected.
“We believe that there’s an incident that may be related,” said Luna of the incident in Alhambra. “We’re not quire there yet, but it’s definitely on our radar screen.”
Luna said that a “male Asian suspect” entered the Alhambra club with a “firearm” and that people wrestled the gun away from him before he fled. Investigators are interested in a white cargo van that was seen in the area and that police have the gun from Alhambra.
Watch live team coverage from KTLA 5 News in Los Angeles in the video player at the top of this page. Coverage will include commercial breaks.
Gov. Gavin Newsom decried the violence at what should have been a happy event.
“Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year. Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence,” he wrote on Twitter. “Our hearts mourn as we learn more about the devastating acts of last night.”
Monterey Park is a city of about 60,000 people that sits at the eastern edge of Los Angeles. The majority of its residents are Asian immigrants or their descendants, most of them Chinese.