Small plane lands on I-5 near Del Mar

SAN DIEGO — Drivers are asked to avoid Interstate 5 in Del Mar after a small plane landed on the freeway Tuesday afternoon.

Caltrans said all southbound lanes of I-5 at Via De La Valle are closed, along with the northbound HOV lane.

🚨I-5 at Via De La Valle, all SB lanes are closed. The closure includes the NB HOV lane due to a small plane that landed on the SB lanes. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/NbnlO7D2g2 — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 24, 2021

California Highway Patrol told FOX 5 the plane came into contact with several vehicles during landing.

Jaime Chambers spoke with a woman who said she and her husband were driving down the freeway during a trip to celebrate their wedding anniversary when they felt something big hit their car.

“Glass shattered everywhere. All of a sudden we just see the plane in front of us,” the woman said. “We were scared out of our minds. I felt like there was so much adrenaline that I didn’t realize at first if I was hurt.”

She said she and her husband both escaped serious injury.

“The people that were driving behind us drove by us after and let us know that it literally landed on top of our car,” she said. “There’s jet fuel all over the back of our back seat. All of my clothes are soaked and there’s glass everywhere.”

SkyFOX showed the nose of the plane resting on the median in the center of the freeway and the aircraft appeared to be missing part of one wing. Pieces of debris were scattered along the road.

Information about injuries and what led the pilot to land on the freeway was not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.