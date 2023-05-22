(KTXL) — The American River is expected to be even more dangerous this week due to a larger amount of water being released from Folsom Lake.

Waterways have already been flowing faster than usual due to California’s record snowfall melting, sending more water down the state’s waterways, prompting warnings from Northern California officials.

With the releases increased to 15,000 cubic feet per second Monday and Tuesday, Sacramento Regional Parks is warning people to not enter the American River.

Regional Parks said the American River is running eight times faster than normal for this time of year.

Officials previously warned of water temperatures between 40 and 45 degrees due to the snowmelt, and Sacramento Regional Parks said the water remains dangerously cold.

Spending as little as 15 minutes in water that cold could make you hypothermic and cause your muscles to seize up, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Aside from fast-moving, cold waterways, swimmers could get stranded on rocks or other areas as water levels change throughout the day.