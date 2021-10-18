Water resources officials discuss California drought as new water year begins

California is headed into what should be some of the wettest months of the year.

But with so much of the state parched by months of intense drought, the dire water picture is unlikely to change much.

Diane Riddle, the assistant deputy director of the State Division of Water Rights, and James Nachbaur, the director of research, planning and participation for the State Water Resources Control Board, joined Sonseeahray to help us understand where we are now that a new water year has started.

“I think we can always be hopeful but we should plan for continued dry conditions,” Riddle explained. “The message to all Californians is to conserve as much as you can, prepare for drought.”