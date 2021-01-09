‘We are standing on a beach and watching a tsunami approach’: California hospitals worry about COVID-19 surge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As of Friday, there are 23,000 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals, with 15,000 more expected in the next 10 days.

The California Hospital Association reports patients are being treated in ambulance bays for lack of space.

“This is a situation that is tough. It is tight and it is tense,” said Carmela Coyle, president and CEO of the California Hospital Association.

California has endured several COVID-19 surges since last spring. This is different.

“We’re only continuing to see a rise; we’re not seeing that declination that we saw in those previous surges,” Coyle explained.

It’s especially bad in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley. In San Joaquin County, around 30% of all hospital patients are COVID-19 patients.

To make matters worse, hospitals are still dealing with red tape: rules on modifying hospital rooms, moving equipment around, staffing and paperwork requirements that can keep staff away from patients from two to three hours a day.

“If we can take those nurses, those doctors who are already taxed, already stressed and spend more of their time providing care and simply postponing some of these requirements,” Coyle told FOX40.

And a lack of capacity is combined with a nursing shortage that was avoided during the last surge.

“This surge is five times anything we’ve experienced in our previous surge, and those travel nurses are simply not available. They are in other parts of the Unities States that have also been surging,” she said.

In addition, some hospitals aren’t able to discharge patients who no longer need the ICU because nursing homes and other care facilities aren’t accepting infectious patients. If they can’t leave, new patients can’t come in.

The Sacramento area has makeshift facilities, like the one at the former Sleep Train Arena for those purposes.

And while the hospital situation in the Sacramento area is not as dire as in Southern California or the San Joaquin Valley, the fear is that the COVID-19 surge has not reached its peak.

“We are standing on a beach and watching a tsunami approach,” Coyle warned.

State hospital officials said they predict hospitalizations will continue to rise statewide through Jan. 18, adding heavy numbers of patients will need hospitalization into February.