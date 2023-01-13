(KTXL) — Californians who were impacted by the recent winter storms will be able to claim a deduction for disaster loss on their tax returns, according to the Office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“Whether it’s more time to file you’re taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the storm,” Newsom said in a press release. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”

-Video Player Above: Lodi grapevines surviving series of winter storms, winemakers say

Those who were affected by the winter storms, flooding, and mudslides at their homes or businesses will be eligible for tax relief in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, San Joaquin, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba counties.

Residents in the following counties are also eligible for the tax relief: Alameda, Colusa, Contra Costa, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Kings, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Orange, Riverside, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Tehama, Tulare, and Ventura.

After a federal Emergency Declaration, the Internal Revenue Service previously announced tax relief for Californians affected by the storms, extending the filing deadline to May 15.

How to claim a disaster loss

Taxpayers may claim a disaster loss when filing an original or amended tax year for their tax returns in 2022, the governor’s office said.

While filing their returns, taxpayers would write the name of the disaster in blue and black ink at the top of their tax returns to notify the Franchise Tax Board. Taxpayers’ disaster information can also be filed online.

For taxpayers who received a late filing or payment penalty notice related to the postponement period, the governor’s office said they should call the number on their notice to have their penalty removed.

Click here to learn more about how to claim a disaster loss.