(KTXL) — Earlier this year a Subway sandwiches franchise in the Bay Area was accused of having broken multiple child labor laws in addition to other violations.

While federal law extends some protections to minors from certain working conditions, California law furthers those protections in a number of areas.

Here are the general rules in California regarding child workers:

Children are entitled to wages

While federal law allows employers to pay some youth employees an hourly wage below the federal minimum wage for a period of time, California law generally does not have a similar age-based provision.

The Golden State does however have an experienced-based exception that allows employees with no “previous similar or related experience” to be paid 85% of the state minimum wage for the first 160 hours they work.

Children can work a certain amount of hours

California law categorizes minors into four age groups to determine the hours they are allowed to work.

If minors exceed the hours allowed, the law requires that their work permit be revoked.

Child labor laws in the state generally require the employer to follow the scheduled school days of the public school system in the county where the minor resides even if the child attends a private school.

Under 12

Minors that are below the age of 12 are generally prohibited from consistent employment in the state with one major exception being employed in the entertainment industry.

Within the entertainment industry, the number of hours a child under 12 can work varies by age and goes as low as 2 hours max at a job site for babies aged 15 days to 6 months.

Ages 12 & 13

Children ages 12 and 13 can only work on days when there is no school.

The law allows them to work up to eight hours a day and no more than 40 hours a week.

For much of the school year, children aged 12 and 13 are only allowed to work between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. However, from June 1 to Labor Day, those hours extend to 9 p.m.

Ages 14 & 15

Children aged 14 and 15 who have completed the 7th grade are allowed to work up to three hours on school days and no more than 18 hours during the school week.

On non-school days, they are allowed to work up to eight hours. In a week, the total amount of hours worked cannot be more than 40.

Similar to children aged 12 and 13, they are also only allowed to work between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. most of the year with the same extended hours in the summer.

One special exception for 14 and 15-year-olds applies if they work in “sports attending services” at professional baseball games. Teens at this age working for a baseball team are allowed to work up to five hours a day and as late as 10 p.m. on a school night.

Ages 16 & 17

Children aged 16 and 17 are allowed to work 4 hours on school days and 8 hours on non-school days or days immediately before a non-school day.

Older teens are allowed to work for up to 48 hours over the course of the week.

16 and 17-year-olds are allowed to work between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. most days and as late as 12:30 a.m. on nights before nonschool days.

Prohibited occupations

Children under the age of 18 are generally prohibited from working hazardous occupations such as coal mining; manufacturing or storing explosives; the operation of power-driven meat processing machines or roofing operations.

There are also certain duties with food service and retail jobs that children under 16 are not allowed to do such as work “in connection with maintenance or repair of the establishment, machines or equipment”; work requiring the use of ladders or scaffolds; cooking except at certain places in “plain sight” of customers; loading and unloading goods from trucks and trains; and baking.