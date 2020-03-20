What Californians can and can’t do under Gov. Newsom’s ‘Stay at Home’ order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nearly 40 million Californians were ordered to stay home and leave only for essential activities as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the U.S.

The new restrictions went into place at midnight, in accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s address to the state Thursday evening.

By Friday morning, many Californians were left scrambling to find out what they can and cannot do under the governor’s order.

The state has issued guidelines regarding the “Stay at Home” order on its COVID-19 response website.

The following is a list of essential services that will remain open to the public:

Grocery stores, restaurants offering take-out and delivery services, farmers markets, food banks and convenience stores

Gas stations

Pharmacies

Banks

Laundromats/laundry services

Essential state and local government functions will also remain open, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services, according to the state’s website.

The state has identified 16 essential critical infrastructure sectors that will remain open. That list can be found here: https://www.cisa.gov/identifying-critical-infrastructure-during-covid-19

All nonessential businesses have been ordered to shut down.

The states website also provided a list of what is closed:

Dine-in services at restaurants

Bars and nightclubs

Entertainment venues

Gyms and fitness studios

Public events and gatherings

Convention centers

Los Angeles County and city officials issued a similar order, dubbed “Safer at Home."

Residents are still encouraged to get exercise by walking, running or biking, as long as they keep six feet of distance between themselves and others. It is also OK to ride public transit, go to an auto repair shop or call a plumber, electrician, or exterminator.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti asked people to avoid hosting gatherings of 10 or more. Theaters, bowling alleys, arcades and music venues were listed as places to avoid.

Both orders are enforceable by law but L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he is not looking to arrest people.

“Please note this is not Martial Law. Nor is it intended to arrest people who leave their home. This is simply an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus,” Villanueva said in a Twitter post.

The safety & security of all LA CO residents has always been my top priority. View my videotape message, explaining how LASD will respond to “Safer at Home” program implementation & enforcement measures. Together, we will get through these tough times. pic.twitter.com/u7BrxUSr9i — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) March 20, 2020