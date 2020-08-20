‘What happens now?’: Vacaville families displaced by fires anxiously wait until they can return home

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Many families have been forced out of their homes as the LNU Lightning Complex fires continue to ravage Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties.

Now, so many families are filled with worry as they anticipate what has happened to their pets and homes.

For some families in Vacaville, it was a knock on the door that prompted an evacuation and kicked off an agonizing day.

For the Zeigers, it started at 2 a.m. Wednesday as the fires of the LNU Lightning Complex began to spread into Solano County.

“[I’m] tired. I didn’t sleep at all last night,” Jimmy Zeiger said.

“We found out that some family and good friends lost everything in this fire, so, I’m very emotional,” Debbie Zeiger shared. “I feel for them.”

The Zeiger family was able to pack up and leave.

However, people such as Shawnee Whaley ran out as fast as she could, with very few possessions in hand.

“I’m in pajamas, my mom’s in her pajamas. I have no shoes. We just grabbed the sandals that were outside, our phone and our charger, and that’s it,” Whaley explained.

They found temporary shelter at the Ulatis Community Center in Vacaville.

But some families were forced to go back to the fire lines.

“Panic. I have a loved one that is over at the end of Gibson Canyon. We evacuated him this morning, and he went back,” Amber Reed explained.

FOX40 spoke to Reed and Melinda Phipps as they looked for their grandpa.

“I already sent sheriff’s to him twice and he’s refusing to leave so we’re gonna make another last-ditch effort,” Phipps said.

Fortunately, the sisters were able to find their grandfather.

As many other families head towards safety, they’re filled with worry.

“What happens now? I’m anxious to go home and see what’s left,” Whaley said.

But, they’re finding comfort in knowing that they are at least together and out of harm’s way.

“Be a family, now’s the time to come together,” Phipps said.

An LNU Lightning Complex Fire evacuee talks about being out of state when she got the order her home was in a fire evacuation zone.

Jill Simmons, an evacuee, says she had to evacuate twice in one day after thinking it was safe to go back home.

Christian Scott, who is with The Mission Church of Vacaville, talks about the needs of evacuees and how he’s helping them.