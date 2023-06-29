(KTXL) — With temperatures increasing during the summer, state and federal agencies urge the public to stay hydrated and cool to avoid any heat-related illnesses.

A heat illness is a condition resulting from the body’s “inability to cope with a particular heat load” including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to the California Department of Industrial Relations.

When it comes to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, the two heat-related illnesses have different symptoms.

Heat exhaustion

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, heat exhaustion is the “body’s response to an excessive loss of water and salt, usually through excessive sweating.”

Officials said heat exhaustion is likely to affect people in the following groups: the elderly, people with high blood pressure and those working in a hot environment.

These are the symptoms for heat exhaustion, according to the CDC:

•Headache

•Nausea

•Dizziness

•Weakness

•Irritability

•Thirst

•Heavy sweating

•Elevated body temperature

•Decreased urine output

If you or someone is showing signs of these symptoms, the CDC said to take the person to a cool environment and give them water to drink. Another way to cool down is with an ice pack or have them wash their head, face and neck with cold water.

Removing any unnecessary clothing including shoes and socks, to cool down.

Officials said to call 911 and stay with the person until emergency medical care arrives.

Heat stroke

Heat stroke is more serious than heat exhaustion, as it occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature.

According to the CDC, the body’s temperature rises rapidly to 106 degrees or higher within 10 to 15 minutes and is unale to cool down.

Heat stroke can cause permanent injury or death if the person does not receive emergency treatment.

These are the symptoms for heat stroke, according to the CDC:

•Confusion, alter mental status, slurred speech

•Loss of consciousness

•Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

•Seizures

•Very high body temperatures

If you or someone is showing signs of these symptoms, the CDC said to move the person to a shaded and coolar area. Another way to cool down is place cold wet cloth or ice on the head or neck or soak their clothing with cool water.

Officials said to call 911 and stay with the person until emergency medical care arrives.