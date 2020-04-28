‘What not to do’: Newsom bemoans images of packed beaches

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Nexstar) — Irritated by packed beaches in Ventura and Orange counties over the weekend, Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday pleaded for Californians to be more careful.

“Those images are an example of what not to see, people, what not to do,” he said. “This virus doesn’t take the weekends off.”

Newsom warned local and state law enforcement could step up physical distancing and stay-at-home order enforcement. He said this weekend just warnings were given out, no citations or arrests — which he said he prefers.

“If there are people thumbing their nose and abusing it, putting their lives at risk because they’re impacting the lives of others and ultimately setting back the cause of reopening the economy as quickly as we like to, I think we may have to do a little bit more,” Newsom said.

Vehicle access is shut down to all 300 state parks, while dozens of those parks are completely closed. Newsom said he’s working with city and county leaders who control parks and beaches the state does not.

“We are weeks, not months, away from making measurable and meaningful changes to our stay at home order,” he said. “The only thing that will set us back is our behavior.”

Newsom said he has a meeting scheduled with police and sheriff’s associations, along with county leaders on how to avoid seeing these images over the next few weeks.