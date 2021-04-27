What will the new CDC mask guidelines mean for Californians?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that the state will align its rules to follow the new mask guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Current state and local health rules require you to wear a mask when you are outdoors, except when you’re with a household family member.

But one doesn’t have to look very hard to find people who routinely ignore those rules.

Researchers have discovered that a person is 20 times less likely to contract COVID-19 when they are outdoors, and with more people getting vaccinated, there doesn’t seem to be any urgency for some to wear masks, even when they are with non-family members.

As for 6 feet of social distancing, it’s spotty at best.

The new CDC rules allow vaccinated restaurant customers to eat outdoors without masks, but in practice, people are already allowed to remove masks to eat or drink and most keep them off the whole time they’re seated.

Still, some are comforted by the fact that the new mask rules are approved by a higher authority.

“The doctors and the scientists are saying this is the way we should be headed,” said diner Wyman Chan.

But those same experts are saying large crowds of strangers indoors still poses a big risk for catching COVID-19.

That means in large, crowded venues like shopping malls, theaters and concert venues, you should still be wearing a mask whether you are vaccinated or not.

The CDC says smaller outdoor gatherings with non-family members are now OK for those who are vaccinated.

Chan has his vaccination documents on hand and is happy to be able to gather in small groups.

He, like many others, wears a mask when he goes outdoors to walk, jog or to bicycle.

“Wearing that mask, you do it because you have to but if you’re vaccinated, if you’ve received the vaccine and you don’t have to do it, it just gives you a great ability to enjoy yourself,” he told FOX40.

Others believe the new rules will benefit businesses on the road to recovery.

“The economy’s going to be boosting pretty soon. The no mask requirement will help, definitely,” said diner Troy Todd.

The CDC openly says the new rules are an incentive for people to get vaccinated.

But also say common sense should prevail for people who have medical issues or feel vulnerable.

“If they feel more comfortable going out without their mask fine, I prefer to keep mine on,” said resident Candice Rossi. “So it’s just in case for you,”

“I may even wear it with the vaccine depending on the crowd and how crowded it is, because you just don’t know and you have to really take care of yourself,” Chan told FOX40.

The CDC mask guidelines are not yet in effect.

Local counties say they must wait for the California Department of Public Health to align their rules with the new CDC guidelines.