What’s next in Newsom recall effort

With hours to go until the deadline to collect enough signatures to force a recall vote of California Governor Gavin Newsom, both sides dug in Tuesday night.

In order to be legally recognized, there needs to be just shy of 1.5 million verified signatures, with those signatures needing to be turned into their respective counties by the end of the day Wednesday.

As the recall effort against Governor Gavin Newsom comes closer to making the ballot, what can we expect in the weeks and months to come?

Richard spoke to UC Davis political science lecturer Isaac Hale to learn more about the process.

TODAY is the deadline for petitioners trying to recall Governor Newsom to submit signatures to county elections officials.



Here’s how the process plays out moving forward, according to CA Secretary of State: pic.twitter.com/tVFvU0yh4Z — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) March 17, 2021