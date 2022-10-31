SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s about that time to turn your clocks back an hour.

Daylight savings time officially ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 6, and it will return at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023.

States that observe daylight savings lose an hour, making the day 25 hours and causing clocks to “fall back” and earlier sunsets. When daylight savings begin, clocks “spring forward,” making the day 23 hours, and sunsets are later in the day.

Most of the United States observes daylight savings with the exception of Hawaii and Arizona, both of which observe permanent standard time.

As people across the country and the world prepare to turn their clocks, it could be the last time the U.S. will have to turn their clocks back. There have been proposed bills to make daylight savings permanent at the state and federal levels.

Daylights savings in California

During the 2018 General Election, California voters approved Proposition 7, which would give the state legislature the ability to change daylight saving time with a two-thirds vote, as long as it was consistent with federal law, according to the Official Voter Guide in 2018.

The proposition passed with a 59.7% yes vote, according to the California Secretary of State.

Despite voters approving the measure, there has been no change to daylight savings in California.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Assemblymember Kansen Chu, D- San Jose, submitted Assembly Bill 7 in 2019 to eliminate the biannual clock change in the state and set daylight saving time year-round.

The bill has been stalled by a committee since 2020. The federal government must approve any permanent switch to daylight saving time and efforts to keep it year-round have also stalled in Congress.

“We have experts, medical professionals who say we need to go to standard time year-round,” Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, told FOX40 News on Nov. 2021. “Then you have a lot of parents, people who like evening activities who really want daylight savings time year-round. The authority we have as legislators, we have to get it through with two-thirds of a vote so we haven’t been able to get legislators to agree on one or the other because there are these long-held preferences.”

Gonzalez co-authored the measure voters approved in 2018 and AB7.

Sunshine Protection Act

On March 15, The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that would no longer change the time twice a year.

For the bill to become law, it would need to pass the U.S. House of Representatives and then go to President Joe Biden’s desk for approval.

If it becomes law, it will take effect on Nov. 5, 2023.

The bill was introduced by Senator Marco Rubio, R-Florida, in 2018, but it didn’t advance. Another version of the bill was reintroduced by Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Flordia) in 2019 and that bill also failed to pass.

The bill was reintroduced in March as the “Sunshine Act of 2021” by a group of Senators including Rubio, James Lankford, R-Oklahoma; Roy Blunt, R-Missouri; Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island; Ron Wyden, D-Oregon; Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Mississippi; Rick Scott, R-Flordia; and Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts.

The “Sunshine Protection Act of 2021” would apply to states that participate in DST including California.