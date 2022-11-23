Gas prices are set to stay high through the Thanksgiving holiday, but relief should be coming soon. Prices in California have declined, albeit slowly, since drivers saw record-high prices earlier this year.

As of Monday afternoon, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $5.25, based on statistics from AAA.

“Gas prices across Los Angeles are down 11 cents a gallon within the past week,” Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, told KTLA last week.

“Motorists shouldn’t be in any rush to fill up because gas prices will continue dropping, potentially under $5 a gallon by the end of the year if not before that.”

While California drivers are starting to see lower prices at the pump, De Haan still predicts that Thanksgiving travel will be the “most expensive we have ever seen.”

De Haan said that limited capacities at refineries, with some permanently shutting down, and the increasing cost of oil due to the Russia-Ukraine war has continued to affect the price of gas locally.

Gas prices are higher in California than any other state. The national average is about $1.60 cheaper than California’s.

About 49 million people nationwide are expected to travel by car to reach their Thanksgiving destination, according to AAA. For drivers planning to fill up before hitting the road, De Haan suggested shopping around for the best deal.

Drivers can also get cheaper gas by signing up for rewards programs that offer deals on gasoline, or by using apps like GasBuddy, Upside or Google Maps.