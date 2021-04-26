Where in the state is the recall Newsom effort strongest?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom officially reached enough signatures to move forward on Monday, according to California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley N. Weber.

The Secretary of State’s office reported that 1.626 million signatures have been verified on the recall petition, qualifying for an election later this year.

Using the information released by the Secretary of State’s office, cross-referenced with population numbers sourced from the 2019 American Community Survey, we can see the percentage of the population from each county that voted to recall Newsom.

You can view the numbers from all 58 California counties here.

County Valid Signatures Population Percentage of Population Alameda 26,058 1,656,754 1.57% Alpine 60 1,039 5.77% Amador 4,966 38,429 12.92% Butte 15,942 225,817 7.06% Calaveras 5,812 45,514 12.77% Colusa 1,537 21,454 7.16% Contra Costa 42,076 1,142,251 3.68% Del Norte 1,925 27,495 7.00% El Dorado 22,103 188,563 11.72% Fresno 59,006 984,521 5.99% Glenn 2,523 27,976 9.02% Humboldt 5,076 135,940 3.73% Imperial 1,297 180,701 0.72% Inyo 1,567 17,977 8.72% Kern 49,360 887,641 5.56% Kings 8,653 150,691 5.74% Lake 2,422 64,195 3.77% Lassen 2,855 30,818 9.26% Los Angeles 264,409 10,081,570 2.62% Madera 11,169 155,433 7.19% Marin 2,651 259,943 1.02% Mariposa 1,754 17,420 10.07% Mendocino 2,763 87,224 3.17% Merced 9,064 271,382 3.34% Modoc 908 8,907 10.19% Mono 619 14,310 4.33% Monterey 11,510 433,410 2.66% Napa 5,254 139,623 3.76% Nevada 8,573 99,244 8.64% Orange 215,714 3,168,044 6.81% Placer 45,868 385,512 11.90% Plumas 1,674 18,660 8.97% Riverside 146,610 2,411,439 6.08% Sacramento 61,073 1,524,553 4.01% San Benito 3,112 60,376 5.15% San Bernardino 74,602 2,149,031 3.47% San Diego 156,869 3,316,073 4.73% San Francisco 9,406 874,961 1.08% San Joaquin 31,869 742,603 4.29% San Luis Obispo 25,750 282,165 9.13% San Mateo 8,896 767,423 1.16% Santa Barbara 16,430 444,829 3.69% Santa Clara 47,534 1,927,470 2.47% Santa Cruz 6,378 273,962 2.33% Shasta 18,943 179,212 10.57% Sierra 406 3,040 13.36% Siskiyou 4,921 43,468 11.32% Solano 18,423 441,829 4.17% Sonoma 20,568 499,772 4.12% Stanislaus 28,886 543,194 5.32% Sutter 6,544 96,109 6.81% Tehama 5,207 63,912 8.15% Trinity 0 12,700 0.00% Tulare 28,963 461,898 6.27% Tuolumne 6,393 54,045 11.83% Venture 49,660 847,263 5.86% Yolo 7,595 217,352 3.49% Yuba 5,836 76,360 7.64%