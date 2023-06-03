(KTXL) — This year has seen Northern California receive some of the heaviest ran and snowfall in years that is now feeding the numerous waterfalls across the region.

Conveniently some of these beautiful falls are only an 30 minutes from the capital city, but the more adventurous can also journey into the Sierra for some more splendid views.

Starting from the waterfall closest to Sacramento and ending with the ones furthest from Sacramento, here are six northern California waterfalls.

Black Hole of Calcutta Falls

Distance: 38 minutes via Interstate 80 east

Location: Auburn State Recreation Area, Placer County

Located within the Auburn State Recreation Area, which also hosts California’s tallest bridge, the best way to access the fall is by taking the Calcutta Falls Trailhead along CA-49 towards Cool.

From the trailhead, it is about a one-mile walk that should take about 20 minutes and offers great views of the North Fork of the American River as it heads for Folsom Lake.

The trail also uses the historic No Hands Bridge that was built in 1912 for the Mountain Quarries Company of San Francisco.

Hidden Falls Regional Park

Distance: 50 minutes via Interstate 80 East or 58 minutes via CA-99 North

Location: 7587 Mears Place, Auburn, CA

Located about 24 minutes west of Calcutta Falls, Hidden Falls Regional Park is an extremely popular destination for hiking and mountain biking.

The main attraction, though, is Hidden Falls itself, which is fed by the waters of Deadman Creek before it drops down the falls into Coon Creek.

Those looking to visit on a weekend or select holidays will need to purchase a full-day or partial-day parking pass. Parking is free on weekends.

Dutch Creek Falls

Distance: 53 minutes via US-50 east or 1 hour via I-80 east and CA-49 south

Location: 6060 Bayne Road

The trailhead to these waterfalls is along Bayne Road next to the South Fork of the American River.

It is about a 1.4-mile hike to the falls with an elevation gain of about 272 feet following along Dutch Creek.

Horsetail Falls

Distance: 1 hour and 27 minutes via US-50 east

Location: Twin Bridges

This four-mile hike begins at the Pyramid Creek Trailhead off of US-50 near the small community of Strawberry. All Trails ranks this trail as hard and says it is “generally considered a challenging route.”

Those planning to hike all the way to the falls will need a Desolation Wilderness Permit. Conditions can be dangerous in some areas due to fire impacts from the Caldor Fire.

Beale Falls

Distance: 1 hour and 29 minutes via CA-70 North or 1 hour and 33 minutes via CA-99 North

Location: 14936 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley

Located within the Spenceville Wildlife Area, this 5.3-mile trail takes around 2 hours and 2 minutes to complete.

This trail is considered an easy route and is used by hikers, horseback riders and mountain bikers.

Bassi Falls

Distance: 1 hour and 38 minutes via US-50 east

Location: El Dorado National Forest/Union Valley Reservoir

Starting at the parking area along Ice House Road, this trail climbs 429 feet over 3.6 miles through evergreen forests and over granite outcroppings. It takes about 1 hour and 28 minutes to complete the trail.