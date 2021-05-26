Who was Samuel Cassidy, the San Jose mass shooting suspect?

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTXL) — The suspect in Wednesday’s mass shooting at a San Jose rail yard has been identified as 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, a substation maintainer and former mechanic for the Valley Transportation Authority.

Cassidy’s ex-wife, Cecilia Nelms, told the San Jose Mercury News, “He had two sides.”

“When he was in a good mood he was a great guy. When he was mad, he was mad,” she continued.

But she also told the paper that he often complained about his work life, speaking angrily about his coworkers and bosses and resenting what he saw as unfair work assignments.

According to Transparent California, Cassidy earned over $160,000, including benefits, in 2019 for his work at the VTA.

In 2009, an ex-girlfriend accused Cassidy of rape, sexual assault and mood swings fueled by alcohol abuse, according to court documents obtained by The Mercury News.

Neighbors of Cassidy’s described him as a strange guy. One neighbor told The Mercury News he often yelled at people for turning around in his driveway.

The mayor of San Jose told CNN that it was clear the victims “knew the shooter well.”

The VTA board of directors expressed gratitude for the support they have all received.