Why your flight may be delayed at Oakland airport

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland International Airport has closed down Terminal 1 for police activity on Tuesday morning.

No one is allowed in or out, according to officials. The incident started around 5:45 a.m. Terminal 2 is unaffected.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said there is a suicidal man with a knife who is threatening to harm himself.

Travelers evacuated from Terminal 1 at OAK

Oakland International Airport terminal 1 shut down on April 6, 2021. (Will Tran/KRON)

“Deputies and crisis negotiators are speaking with the man to get him help. Terminal 1 has been evacuated while we work through the issue,” the sheriff’s office said.

