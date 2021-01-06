With USNS Mercy hospital ship unavailable, California requests 500 more federal medics

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California is requesting 500 additional federal medical personnel amid rising COVID-19 cases after the federal government notified California that the USNS Mercy hospital ship is “not available for deployment.”

“Bringing additional medical staff into the state will allow us to save lives and ensure our hospitals systems are not overstretched,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday. “Now is the time to use every resources at our disposal to fight the spread of this virus and protect Californians.”

The ship is not available due to mandatory maintenance, according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

In response, Cal OES and the California Health and Human Services Agency are calling for more aid to Southern California hospitals, nursing homes and other medical facilities. The request includes 360 Department of Defense medical personnel, 135 United States Health and Human Services (USHHS) Disaster Medical Assistance Team personnel and an additional 50 FEMA personnel.

The request would help the 1,420 medical surge personnel already deployed to health care facilities statewide, Cal OES said.

This comes at the heels of an incoming U.S. Army Corps of Engineers team to evaluate a possible need of oxygen delivery systems upgrades in the Los Angeles region.