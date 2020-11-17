Woman and her unborn child killed in Los Angeles shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman and her unborn child were killed in a weekend shooting that also left a man wounded in Los Angeles.

Police say Arlene Leonor Rodriguez, seven months pregnant, was sitting in a vehicle parked in the Wilmington area late Sunday morning as the man worked on the engine.

A shooter approached on foot and fired multiple rounds into the vehicle before running away.

The man, who was not identified, was hospitalized with an injury not considered life-threatening.

The 24-year-old Rodriguez and her unborn child died at a hospital.