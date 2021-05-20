Woman assaults teacher, students at Santa Rosa school; vandalizes classroom

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are investigating after a woman walked into a classroom at a Santa Rosa charter school and attacked teachers and students Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to Pivot Charter School around 9 a.m. after school staff reported that a woman – later identified as 48-year-old Eva Lady – had walked onto campus, gone into a classroom, and began physically assaulting staff and students.

Photo: Santa Rosa Police

According to school staff, they had tried to confront Lady and asked her to leave when they first saw her. However, she reportedly ignored the instructions and proceeded to go into a classroom.

Once inside, Lady allegedly punched a teacher and two students ages 15 and 16.

No one suffered serious injuries, according to authorities.

Students were evacuated from the classroom and staff members were able to lock Lady in the room.

Police said Lady vandalized desks, electronics, and storage areas when she was locked inside. Officials estimate the damage to be near $1,000.

Once confronted by authorities in the classroom, officials said Lady was screaming and taking her clothes off.

She was taken into custody and was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on several charges including willful cruelty to a child and felony vandalism.