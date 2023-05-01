(KTXL) — A woman escaped her alleged kidnapper with the help of Nevada police officers that entered California due to the emergency situation, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 6 p.m. on Thursday, the Reno Police Department alerted them to a kidnapping in progress.

The sheriff’s office said an adult female was being “held against her will in a vehicle that was traveling northbound on Highway 395 towards the California/Nevada Stateline.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was communicating with Reno Police Dispatch and said she was in fear for her life.

The sheriff’s office said that the victim escaped the car when it pulled into a gas station to refuel and locked herself in a bathroom.

Due to the severity of the situation, the Reno Police entered California, blocked the suspect’s car from leaving and detained him until Sierra County deputies arrived.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect and victim were dating.

The sheriff’s office said that the suspect told them that “he didn’t have a plan, but his intent was to kill both of them in a murder-suicide.”