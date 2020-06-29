Woman hopes for closure at alleged Golden State Killer’s hearing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For close to four decades, a woman searched for answers in the brutal murder of her father and stepmother in Southern California.

“I think we all had come to terms that we would never see justice in this case,” said Jennifer Carole.

Now, she hopes to get closure Monday at the alleged Golden State Killer’s hearing.

“My dad and my stepmother were murdered in 1980 in Ventura, California, which we thought was just a horrific small-town murder,” said Carole.

It wouldn’t be until about 2001 that Carole would learn her father and his wife may have died at the hands Joseph Deangelo, the alleged Golden State Killer and East Area Rapist.

“The rape didn’t come out for another two years, so I was a suspect for 48 hours. And still, to this day, shocks me more,” said Carole.

Deangelo is accused of dozens of violent sexual assaults, burglaries and murders, spanning more than a decade throughout California.

“Neither one of them in any way shape or form should have ever died this way and the level of brutality. This man absolutely decompensated and brutalized these people in the murders” said Carole.

She says she breathed a sigh of relief when he was arrested in 2018 but that there’s still a long way to go for justice.

As she anticipates what is to come, prosecutors say Deangelo is expected to plead guilty to several charges.

“I think this week has been much harder than it’s needed to have been,” said Carole. “But I’m living for Tuesday if that makes sense. I can’t wait for Tuesday because that means we’ll be done.”

Carole is hoping for closure, but she says, in the end, she wants people to remember the stories of the survivors and not the man alleged to have committed the crime.

“The survivor will tell the story that will fuel alone else with trauma or anyone else who has been through something like this,” said Carole.

The hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the ballroom at Sacramento State.

