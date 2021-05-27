‘Words are not enough’: Boss of San Jose mass shooting victims grieves after day of tragedy

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTXL) — The investigation into the deadly shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority rail yards in San Jose continued Thursday.

While authorities were trying to figure out a motive, co-workers of the victims were sharing their grief.

Naunihal Singh is the VTA light rail yard superintendent and the boss of most of the victims. He tried to explain the shock and horror he and his colleagues were feeling now that 10 people they spent years working with are gone.

“Words are not enough to justify the pain we are all going through. I’m angry, I’m sad, I’m at a loss of words,” Singh said. “What I’m hearing from my peers, whatever happened yesterday, it shows the character of these guys, how they try to save others while going through that chaotic situation.”

A day later, the death toll from the shooting grew from eight victims to nine. The Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office says first responders were able to rush a victim to the hospital shortly after arriving, but 49-year-old Alex Fritch died from his wounds.

The shooter, 57-year-old Samuel James Cassidy, also took his own life.

After a fire burned at Cassidy’s home about 15 minutes from the rail yards, investigators are still searching for how it started.

Investigators also say determining a motive is a top priority.

But the sheriff’s office did release that Cassidy was a highly disgruntled VTA employee for many years.

Officials from within the Biden administration also said Cassidy spoke of hating his workplace when he was detained by U.S. customs officers after a 2016 trip to the Philippines.

On Thursday, those co-workers who escaped the violence are struggling to deal with the results of Cassidy’s actions.

“I was able to hold those emotions with me yesterday when I went home at 7 p.m. last night. I saw the family running towards the car where I parked,” Singh said through tears. “When they hugged me, they were happy that I was able to make it home. But I was sad inside that some of my family members could not feel the warmth that I was able to feel yesterday.”

The identities of the nine victims have all been released by the Santa Clara Coroner’s Office.

Many families, friends and co-workers are planning to attend vigils in San Jose Thursday night.