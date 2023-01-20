(KTXL) — Employees at a Peet’s Tea & Coffee shop in Davis voted to become the only of the chain’s locations with union representation this week.

Votes counted on Friday show employees voted to join Service Employees International Union Local 1021.

The company said the North Davis “coffeebar”, located in a shopping center on West Covell Boulevard, is the only location with union representation.

“While we had hoped for another outcome, we respect the right of our Davis employees to

choose,” the company said in a statement. “… As we follow the legally required next steps with the union at North Davis, we will continue to work for and with our employees companywide. That is the Peet’s way.”

A second location which had also filed last year to hold a unionization vote withdrew its request to move forward with the process last week, the company said.

The effort is the latest in a wave of unionization that swept retail stores in the United States after workers at a Starbucks store in Buffalo, New York voted to unionize in late 2021.

Peet’s Tea and Coffee opened its first location in Berkeley in 1966.



