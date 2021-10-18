Wyoming firefighter dies while in Inyo National Forest

BISHOP, Calif. (KTXL) — A firefighter from Wyoming died while on assignment in the Inyo National Forest last week.

Inyo National Forest officials said 29-year-old Layla Bradley of Powell, Wyoming was under contract with the U.S. Forest Service through the company, Dragon Firefighters, Inc.

On Oct. 11, personnel from U.S. Forest Service and Mono County responded to a report of a medical emergency at the Rock Creek Fire Station.

Officials said Bradley was injured while providing additional coverage in the forest “during this difficult fire season,” according to the release.

Despite life-saving efforts, Bradley died.

No additional information was released about Bradley’s death.