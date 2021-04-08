Yosemite National Park will reimplement day-use reservations

YOSEMITE, California (KTXL) — Yosemite National Park will require visitors to sign up for day-use reservation to enter the park in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Starting May 21, day-use reservations will be required, including annual, lifetime pass holders, wilderness and Half Dome permits and visitor entering the park via YARTS buses and on permitted commercial tours. The reservations are valid for three days.

Each day-use reservation includes one vehicle and the occupants.

Yosemite National Park says the day-use reservations are included for all visitors staying overnight in the park, including reservations for the Ahwahnee Hotel, Yosemite Valley Lodge, Curry Village, Wawona Hotel, Housekeeping Camp and National Park Service managed campgrounds.

The reservation system will be required through September 30.

Yosemite National Park says the health and safety of park visitors, employees, and partners continues to be number one priority.

For more information, visit: https://www.nps.gov/yose