Yes, California is expensive. And yes, home prices are one of the main reasons why.

But for every multi-million-dollar home in affluent coastal communities like San Francisco, San Diego, Orange County or the Central Coast, you’ll find thousands of more affordable options elsewhere in the state.

Of California’s 58 counties, 11 have median single-family home prices above $1 million, according to the latest sales data from the California Association of Realtors. Twenty-five counties, however, still have median home prices under $500,000 and, in some cases, well below that.

The far northern part of the state has the most affordable homes with a median price of $376,000, based on sales from October. Within that region, picturesque but remote Lassen County is the cheapest ($247,500) followed by equally stunning Siskiyou County ($295,000).

In both of those counties, home prices are down year-over-year.

Del Norte County, which encompasses the far northwest corner of California, has a median home price of $307,500, CAR data shows.

If you’re looking to stay under $400,000, you’ll also find plenty of options in Plumas, Shasta, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Lake, Glenn, Kern, Kings and Merced counties.

In Southern California, the most affordable homes continue to be found in San Bernardino County ($481,500) followed by Riverside County ($620,960).

California Median Home Prices by Region/County

State/Region/County Oct-23 Sep-23 Oct-22 CA Single Family Homes $840,360 $843,340 $798,140 CA Condo/Townhomes $660,000 $650,000 $620,000 Los Angeles Metropolitan Area $785,000 $780,000 $742,000 Central Coast $1,050,000 $950,000 $937,500 Central Valley $473,000 $481,000 $455,000 Far North $376,000 $385,000 $392,750 Inland Empire $561,410 $550,000 $550,000 S.F. Bay Area $1,268,940 $1,300,000 $1,200,000 Southern California $820,000 $820,000 $770,000 S.F. Bay Area Oct-23 Sep-23 Oct-22 Alameda $1,240,000 $1,300,000 $1,213,000 Contra Costa $824,950 $871,250 $850,000 Marin $1,712,500 $1,650,000 $1,668,500 Napa $1,027,500 $890,000 $975,000 San Francisco $1,650,000 $1,580,000 $1,692,500 San Mateo $2,100,000 $1,955,000 $1,900,000 Santa Clara $1,805,000 $1,853,000 $1,625,000 Solano $620,000 $585,680 $580,000 Sonoma $857,500 $848,000 $797,570 Southern California Oct-23 Sep-23 Oct-22 Los Angeles $893,650 $914,640 $854,560 Orange $1,275,000 $1,310,000 $1,165,000 Riverside $620,960 $600,000 $599,990 San Bernardino $481,500 $475,000 $465,000 San Diego $936,250 $973,100 $860,000 Ventura $899,000 $962,500 $855,000 Central Coast Oct-23 Sep-23 Oct-22 Monterey $1,122,500 $943,340 $865,000 San Luis Obispo $887,620 $888,000 $815,000 Santa Barbara $1,370,000 $1,030,000 $1,115,000 Santa Cruz $1,229,000 $1,165,000 $1,362,000 Central Valley Oct-23 Sep-23 Oct-22 Fresno $410,000 $410,000 $400,000 Glenn $363,000 $300,000 $310,000 Kern $395,000 $383,000 $379,980 Kings $360,000 $370,750 $328,000 Madera $435,000 $410,000 $400,000 Merced $392,750 $384,500 $380,000 Placer $685,000 $665,000 $645,000 Sacramento $550,000 $545,000 $510,000 San Benito $780,000 $761,250 $761,000 San Joaquin $550,000 $550,000 $523,750 Stanislaus $460,000 $469,500 $434,500 Tulare $358,500 $385,000 $369,000 Far North Oct-23 Sep-23 Oct-22 Butte $421,400 $429,420 $438,750 Lassen $247,500 $181,250 $290,500 Plumas $385,250 $441,250 $442,500 Shasta $389,500 $385,000 $382,250 Siskiyou $295,000 $325,000 $326,750 Tehama $370,000 $310,000 $272,500 Trinity $320,000 $320,000 $300,000 Other Counties in California Oct-23 Sep-23 Oct-22 Amador $410,000 $414,250 $373,750 Calaveras $405,500 $537,500 $414,500 Del Norte $307,500 $400,000 $389,900 El Dorado $660,000 $685,000 $679,500 Humboldt $432,500 $422,500 $439,500 Lake $365,000 $260,000 $353,000 Mariposa $485,000 $432,500 $399,000 Mendocino $430,000 $448,000 $522,500 Mono $1,050,000 $935,000 $960,000 Nevada $538,000 $563,000 $532,500 Sutter $425,750 $430,000 $425,000 Tuolumne $410,000 $419,000 $368,260 Yolo $629,900 $608,640 $595,000 Yuba $424,900 $433,250 $404,950 California Association of Realtors – October 2023

These numbers are based solely on median home prices per region or county. Even in California’s most expensive housing markets, buyers can find single-family homes well below the median price.