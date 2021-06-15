You could win $1.5 million on California reopening day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The highly anticipated day of California’s reopening — June 15 — also comes with the chance that 10 residents will be $1 million richer.

The state’s Vax for the Win program, a lottery for all vaccinated residents, is in its final drawing day on Tuesday after already doling out $50,000 each to 30 Californians over the past couple of weeks.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is able to win. The money is gifted once the winner has become fully vaccinated, however. For Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine recipients, that means they got their second dose.

In the Bay Area, there were a total of 11 winners who got the $50,000. Last week, Sacramento County had one winner.

A smaller incentive is still coming in July for vaccinated Californians: a “dream vacation.” Six residents are eligible to get $2,000 for a trip to an in-state destination.

The six trip packages include:

Discover the Best of Anaheim package for four

Greater Palm Spring Luxury package for two

Premium Los Angeles Experience for four

San Diego Beach Dream Vacation for four

San Diego Downtown Dream Vacation for four

San Francisco “Our Gate Is Open” Welcome Package for four