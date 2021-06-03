‘You should say something’: Expert discusses violence in the workplace, how to report threats

Two similar workplaces shootings a week apart have taken the lives of 10 victims in California.

Most recently, a Los Angeles County firefighter was killed and another was injured while working at Station 81, attacked by one of the members of their own department.

In San Jose, a substation maintainer targeted his co-workers at the Valley Transportation Authority railyard, taking nine lives.

Both gunmen killed themselves before being captured by police.

Both were men fellow employees had questions about, but those questions didn’t prompt any specific action.

Workplace threat expert Hector Alvarez of Alvarez Associates joined Sonseeahray to talk about what to do when you may have concerns a coworker may turn violent.