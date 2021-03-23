Yountville community shaken after lockdown at veterans home

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – Terrifying moments at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville Tuesday, as police SWAT teams rushed to the area and the facility was locked down with residents who were told to shelter in place.

“The power was shut off and we were all told that we were on lockdown, we weren’t even allowed to go outside and have a cigarette,” Vietnam veteran William Orr told FOX40.

At first, residents said the reason they were given were vague but soon, a story emerged.

“Supposedly there was a woman with a shotgun,” said resident Gary Sloan.

“What we heard was a woman with a shotgun on the first floor over at Holderman (hospital). That’s what we heard through the grapevine,” Orr said.

The California Highway Patrol said, after receiving the initial call from someone on the property, SWAT teams did a thorough search of the grounds and the buildings but no weapon or individuals matching the description were found.

Investigators also said there were no reports of any shots fired nor any additional reports or witnesses of anyone spotting the woman or shotgun.

“Nothing, nothing happened,” said resident Beryl Jones.

Residents said they’re glad no one was hurt but say the scare brings back painful memories.

“It certainly did, memories of the past, of course it did,” Orr said.

In March of 2018, a gunman killed three people in The Pathway Home, a residential therapy program at the same facility.

“But this one wasn’t nearly as bad as the last one,” Sloan said.

Despite the 2018 shooting and the recent shootings in Boulder and Atlanta, the residents said they feel safe at the facility.

“I was infantry and I was stationed with the 75th Rangers, so I know a little bit about bullets flying over your head,” Orr said.

“When this stuff happens, the police presence, the administration here, everybody goes right to work to keep us safe, I’ll say that,” Sloan said. “Life goes on.”

CHP is not saying the report of a woman with a shotgun was a false report or not, just that officers could not find evidence of her.

Since the shooting in 2018, the CHP has set up a substation at the entrance to the facility, which residents said made them feel much safer.