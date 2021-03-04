Youth sports allowed to resume in California; guidance expected soon

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KTXL) — Youth sports, both indoor and outdoor, can resume in California.

Let Them Play, a grassroots organization based in San Diego that includes hundreds of coaches and thousands of student-athletes, announced Thursday morning that the state had to remove restrictions on high school sports. The change will go into effect statewide.

The group sued the state, saying youth athletes were unfairly kept from participating in their sports while college and professional athletes could play.

The California Interscholastic Federation says they have not seen guidance from the state but expects it to be released Thursday or Friday.

It is our understanding that the California Department of Public Health (“CDPH”) will be updating its Youth Sports Guidance based on a settlement agreement reached in a litigation matter pending in San Diego County. It is further our understanding that the settlement agreement is not yet available for review. We are therefore reserving comment on the terms of the agreement until it is finalized. Until such time, it is our understanding that the current CDPH Youth Sports Guidance remains in effect pending the publication of any updated CDPH guidance. Rebecca Brutlag, California Interscholastic Sports spokesperson

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he had not read the settlement early Thursday afternoon.

Parents, coaches and student-athletes have rallied up and down the state and delivered boxes of letters to California lawmakers demanding a return to high school sports.

The state had previously issued guidance on contact sports in counties where COVID-19 case rates are at or below 14 people per 100,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.