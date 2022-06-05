(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Inside California Politics Capitol Insider Ashley Zavala joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the chaos this week at the capitol surrounding a bid by Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, to become assembly speaker.

Rivas previously announced he had enough votes among democrats to replace Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood. However, after debate and discussion within the capitol, Rivas and Rendon released statements indicating Rendon would stay on as speaker at least through the end of the legislative session.

Zavala gives insight into what happened, as well as explains how Republicans in the Assembly are responding.